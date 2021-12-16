Pauline W. Hart, 90, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at UVA Medical Center, in Manassas, Va. She was born on July 27, 1931, in Shouns, Tenn., daughter of the late Thomas Willen Price and Jane (Forrester) Price.
In addition to her parents, Hart was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Sidney A. Hart, in 2018. She is survived by her son, Ray Curd (and Judy) of Manassas, Va.; her granddaughters, Bethany Dailey (and Keith), Sharon Curd (and Emily Boshkoff), Madilyn Stockdale (and Timothy); her step-granddaughters, Kim Distasio (and Chris) and Dawn Braun; her nine great-grandchildren; and her close cousins, Shirley Neuhauser, Joyce Huddler and George Neatherly, all of the Downingtown, Pa., area.
A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for everyone attending the chapel service. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Hart’s life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook rae online at at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.