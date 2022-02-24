Pauline M. Esham of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at her daughter Sharon’s home, where she was receiving care from Delaware Hospice. She was born in Millsboro, to the late Ollie Dale Mitchell and Helen Mae McCabe Mitchell.
She attended the Gumboro Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed travelling, going out to eat, camping and going to the beach. She was a resident of Millsboro for her whole life, until recently, when due to her declining health she moved in with her daughter Sharon and son-in-law Dean.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Esham was also preceded in death by her first husband, Kermit Mitchell, in 1962 and her second husband, George Esham, in May of 2019, as well as her sister Barbara Mumford and her canine companion Ruby. She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Schones of Milton, Del.; Karen Mitchell, also of Milton; Sharon Bunting (and Dean) of Frankford, Del.; a son, Russell Moore of Wilmington, Del.; and a stepson, Timmy Esham (and Susan) of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Doris Calvanessa of Ocean View, Del.; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Goetz of Millsboro, Del.. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Elvis Price, Shannon Price, Sherman Mitchell, Mark Moore (and Natasha), Sean Moore (and Lisa) and Justin Faulkner (and Winter); as well as four great-grandchildren, Raylin Kay, Sean, Dani and Grant.
A memorial service was to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, in Millsboro, Del., with the Rev. Eddie Daniels officiating. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Esham’s memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.