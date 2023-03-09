Pauline Dessen Wise, 82, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of York and Lancaster, Pa., died Feb. 25, 2023, at Harbor Health Care in Lewes, Del. Born Feb. 23, 1941, in Lancaster, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George R. Dessen and Verna (Denlinger) Dessen.
She was the wife of Jere C. Wise Sr., and they shared a loving marriage for 61 years.
After 35 years of teaching elementary school, Wise retired from York Suburban School District. Most of her teaching career was spent as a kindergarten teacher at Valley View Elementary, from which she retired in 2001.
She was a 1959 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster and a 1962 graduate of Millersville University. She was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR). While residing in York, she was a member of the Junior League. She was a 40-year member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in York, Pa. After moving to Bethany Beach, Del., she became a member of St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, where she was a choir member and participated in various outreach programs. One of the most rewarding programs for Wise was the International Student program, where she opened her home to students from Poland. The students became members of her extended family, as she provided a warm and welcoming environment for anyone who stayed in her home.
She was known for her wonderful meals and penchant for baking, even making her famous cheesecakes for a local deli in Bethany Beach. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling, especially if it was to a location where she could visit with friends or family. Pauline was known to put friends and family above all else, always exuding kindness and compassion.
Wise was preceded in death by her three brothers, George R. Dessen Jr., William D. Coolidge and John Coolidge. In addition to her beloved husband, Jere, she is survived by her three children, Jere C. “Jay” Wise Jr. (and Emily) of York, Pa., Randall D. “Randy” Wise (and Jamie) of Waco, Texas, and Rachel E. Wise (and Melissa King) of Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren, Amanda E. Wise, Olivia G. Wise and Jake R. Wise; and a great-grandson, Chance.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 18, 2023, at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, 117 Maplewood Street, Bethany Beach, Del. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Victoria Pretti. A reception will follow the service at the church. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Wrightsville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation Mid-Atlantic Chapter, Attn: Donor Services, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Saint Martha’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1478, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Arrangements were by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403, www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.