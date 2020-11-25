Pauline A. Crowder of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. She was born in Bishopville, Md., on Feb. 28, 2020, to the late Gordy Swift and Emma Cohey Swift Walker.
She graduated from Delaware Technical Community College with an associate’s degree in nutrition. Crowder then worked for and retired from the State of Delaware, working for the Indian River School District in the nutrition department. Crowder was an avid seamstress and enjoyed reading, cooking and baking for her family and friends. She loved animals, especially her cats Hope and Morrison.
In addition to her parents, Crowder was preceded in death by her husband, John O. Mitchell Jr., in 1999, as well as her son, Mark W. Mitchell. She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Sammons, and Nancy O’Day and her husband, Stacy, all of Millsboro; a brother, Gordy Swift of Georgetown, Del.; four grandchildren, Adam Sammons and his spouse, Ashlyn, of Milford, Del., John-Ross Winter and his spouse, Tony, of Long Island City, N.Y., Amber Salvatore and her spouse, Thomas, of Williamsburg, Va., and Eric Winter of Millsboro; five great-grandchildren, Madison, Tanner, Savannah and Easton Sammons, and T.J. Salvatore; and three nieces, three nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service was to be held Nov. 20, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Interment was to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Brandywine Valley SPCA; 22918 DuPont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.