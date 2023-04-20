Paulette E. (Pepper) Brasure, 72, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. She was born on Sept. 11, 1950, to the late Nelson Pepper and Irene (Bunting) Pepper.
She and her husband, James L. Brasure III, owned and operated Brasure Body Shop in Frankford for 37 years. Paulette Brasure enjoyed building relationships with all of her customers. She also enjoyed taking care of her yard and traveling throughout the Caribbean with her beloved husband.
In addition to her parents, Brasure was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Brasure Jr.; and two brothers, Bruce Pepper and Gordon “Gordy” Pepper. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Irene England of Las Vegas, Nev.; and Stephanie Whaley (and Thomas) of N.C.; two grandsons, Kyle England and Zachary Layell; two granddaughters, Shaina Layell and Elaina Layell; and six great-grandchildren, Shy’La, Madison, Mason, Rosie, Sophia and Deontae. She is also survived by her faithful canine companion Princess.
A graveside service was planned on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Roxana Cemetery. Condolences may be sent by online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.