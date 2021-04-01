Paula A. Nusbaum (Blankenbiller), 53, passed away at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on Friday, March 19, 2021, due to COVID-19. She was born on April 11, 1967, in Reading, Pa.
She worked as a caregiver for most of her life. Nusbaum enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, her dog, Tyson, and her four grandchildren. She loved to shop and loved motorcycles. She was known for her quick wit, her contagious laugh and her great personality.
Nusbaum was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Blankenbiller. She is survived by her parents, Paul and Beverly Blankenbiller; her four children, Bridget Hinckley and her husband, Michael, Tiffany Nusbaum, John Nusbaum Jr., and Justin Nusbaum and his girlfriend, Holly Hinkle; and her four grandchildren, Kaitlynn Hinckley, Kayla Hinckley, Jackson Nusbaum and Jace Nusbaum.
A celebration of Nusbaum’s life will be held at a later date.