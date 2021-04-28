Paul W. Ravilious, 92, of Fenwick Island, Del., passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, peacefully, at home with his devoted wife of 45 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Piccirilli Ravilious, and other loved ones. He was born Dec. 3, 1928, to Florence Foote and Ryan Lewis Ravilious, in Hockessin, Del.
He grew up in Yorklyn and lived in Delaware all of his life. Prior to starting his own business, Odessa Packaging, he did technical engineering for Container Corporation and Ethel Corporation. Ravilious ran Odessa Packaging for more than a decade before retiring in Fenwick.
He was very active in the Fenwick Island Lions Club, serving the community by fundraising, collecting cans and working the annual Spaghetti Dinner (even though he had no prior cooking experience), and always lent a hand to friends and neighbors.
Ravilious also enjoyed boating and fishing, which led him and others into a few hair-raising adventures. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to play cards and games with family and friends. But most of all, he was a kind and generous man, wonderful husband, dad, “PopPop,” “GrandPopPop,” uncle and friend to many.
Ravilious was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Elsie Warrick; a brother, Howard; sisters, Betty Hildenbrand and Ruth Peters; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Ravilious. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Ravilious; sons, Ronald Ravilious, and Carl Ravilious and his wife, Patti; daughters, Carol Duncan, and Sara Ann Schiavoni and her husband, Mike; grandchildren, Jason Duncan, Andy Duncan and spouse, Courtney, Lynn Schiavoni (and Nate Small), Dominick Schiavoni and spouse, Lee, and Michael Schiavoni (and Claire Knowlton); great-grandchildren, Claudia and Vienna Small, Sophie Schiavoni and Maddox Duncan.
The family thanked Delaware Hospice and caregivers Amanda and Regina, who all helped improve his quality of life.
A viewing was to be held April 27, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, Selbyville, Del. A viewing was also held April 28 at Mealey Funeral Home, Wilmington, Del. A graveside service was to follow on April 28, 2021, at Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Fenwick Island Lions Club; 37232 Lighthouse Rd., Ste. 109; West Fenwick, DE 19975. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.