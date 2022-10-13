Paul W. Lowe Jr., 92, of Gumboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born in Millsboro, Del, on Oct. 28, 1929, to the late Paul W. Lowe and Elizabeth Hall Lowe.
Lowe was a graduate of Millsboro High School, in the Class of 1947. He was a lifelong farmer. Never marrying, he devoted himself to the family farm and caring for his parents until their passing. He enjoyed watching baseball and football games, as well as going to the horse races. He was an active member of the Bi-State Ruritans.
He was an extremely hard worker, had a great sense of humor and was known for his generosity and kindness. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Lowe was preceded in death by a brother, Preston Lowe. He is survived by a sister, Carol Phillips of Gumboro; a nephew, Michael (and Janet) Lowe; and two nieces, Deborah (and Kevin) Brock and Christine (and Brian) Truitt, all of Gumboro. He also leaves behind great-nieces and great-nephews Michael Lowe Jr., Joni Lowe, Brittney Carey, Ashley Truitt and Ryen Brock; along with extended family members, and many friends and local farmers.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggested donations in Lowe’s memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.