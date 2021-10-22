Paul Vincent Enos, 89, of Lewes, formerly of Glenolden, Pa., and Boothwyn, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes.
He was born in Philadelphia, on Sept. 30, 1932, son of the late Joseph Enos and Frances (Cuva) Enos. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1949-1953. During his time in the Army, he served as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was also in the United States Air Force from 1957-1959.
He worked as a pictorial sign painter for 40 years until he went into business for himself. After his retirement, he continued to paint and found the most joy in painting beautiful portraits of his family and animals. His other hobbies included fishing, boating and crabbing. He will leave behind his canine companion, “Suzie.” You could find them cuddled up on the recliner most days and every night before bed she would leap into his lap for a kiss goodnight. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, the American Legion Post #28, and also volunteered for the homeowner’s association of Chapel Green.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Anthony Enos. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Frances (Ciuffo) Enos; two children, Victor Enos of Newark, Del., and Maria Enos of Newtown Square, Pa.; two grandchildren, Diana Ducey and her husband, Daniel of Clayton, Del. and Victor Enos Jr, of Newark, Del.; two great grandchildren, Madison and Tyler Ducey.
A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where a prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to the KWVA by visiting http://www.kwva.us or any veteran’s organization of your choice.
