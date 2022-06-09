Paul L. German, 79, of Millsboro, Del., loving father and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was born on July 6, 1942, to the late Howard and Grace German. He lived in Millsboro, Del., for most of his life.
On July 6, 1983, German married Mae E. (Massey) German. They raised two daughters together, Valerie and Dawn. He graduated in 1960 from Millsboro High School. He had a passion for his work, working more than 50 years in the grocery business during his career, at Hocker’s and Safeway. He was determined to work his entire life.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and game shows. He was known for his infectious smile, his sweet-tooth, his dedication, his love for his furry grand-puppies and his kind spirit.
In addition to his parents, German was also preceded in death by his wife, Mae E. (Massey) German, and his granddaughter Kylee Carroll. He is survived by his children Valerie (and Craig) Lewis, and Dawn (and James) Carroll; along with his grandchildren Kevin (and Lauren) Hough, Brandon Lewis and Katelyn (and Justin) Clavette, as well as several cousins and many coworkers.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. for viewing and visitation. The Rev. Curtis Jones will officiate. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.