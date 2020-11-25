Paul Kent Koehler, 73, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born on Jan. 3, 1947, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Edward W. Koehler and Ruth J. (Bitterman) Koehler.
He was a proud veteran, honorably serving in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969. He held an associate’s degree in engineering from the Northern Virginia Community College and built a career as an electronics engineer.
Koehler was a member and former editor of the DDGG, Genealogy, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), the RC Airplane Worlds Club and the American Legion. He had many interests and hobbies, but none were so important as the cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Koehler was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Koehler was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Koehler, and his granddaughter Amber Koehler. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Noreen Musgrove-Koehler of Lewes; his daughters, Melinda Moser and her husband, Henry, of Catlett, Va., and Kathleen Kidd of Landover Hills, Md.; his grandchildren, David Bradshaw, Gannon Koehler, William Moser, Tiffani Kidd and Montana Moser; his great-grandchildren, German, Zayda and Ellie; and his brother, Steven Koehler.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Arrangements were by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters; 1200 Hosford St., Ste. 101; Hudson, WI 54106-9316, or www.action.lung.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.