Paul J. Bengston, 93, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Jan. 29, 2022. He was born Oct. 6, 1928, in Grassflat, Pa. He was a graduate of Indiana High School and Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. After high school, he worked for the Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company as a surveyor until he was called upon to serve in the U.S. Army. He was a military policeman in the 45th Infantry Division, serving in the Korean War, 1951-1952.
Bengston had a 33-year career in engineering with DuPont, where he served as a contract engineer and later went on to become manager of the design and construction contracts group, remaining there for the rest of his career, retiring from DuPont in 1990.
He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, Rehoboth Beach, Del. He had a strong faith, and loved to listen to and sing the old hymns. He was a lifetime member of Masonic Unity Lodge #32. He was the heart of his family — a devoted husband, father and Pop-Pop. He adored his family and enjoyed life’s simple pleasures with them: taking a boat ride; family dinners; sharing morning coffee and sunrise with his bride; playing golf and fishing with his son; having daily life conversations with his daughter; celebrating special events; and taking his granddaughters to the boardwalk for ice cream. He was friendly to just about every person he met — he genuinely cared and took the time to learn everyone’s story. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a contagious laugh, and you couldn’t help but smile when you were with him. He was happiest when family and friends were around him, and was a model of loyalty, generosity, and kindness.
Bengston was preceded in death by his parents, Elin (Eld) Bengston and Andrew J. Bengston; and a sister, Agnes Bengston; two brothers, Carl Bengston and Bill Bengston; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Bengston. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Melda (Good) Bengston; his son, David P. Bengston of Avondale, Pa.; his daughter Deborah L. Bengston of Middletown, Del.; his three granddaughters, Jana C. DeNobrega (and Patrick) of Towson, Md., Sara K. Malloy (and Ryan) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Maya M. Bengston of Middletown, Del.; and a great-grandson, Jackson Paul DeNobrega. He is also survived by his sister Arlene Calhoun of Indiana, Pa.; his brother Clarence Bengston of Bethlehem, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews.
A public service will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, his family suggested donations to Epworth UMC, or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be made online at visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.