Paul Henry Kehrer Jr., 90, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He was born in Audubon, N.J., son of the late Paul H. Kehrer Sr. and Erna Marie Kehrer.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He dedicated more than 40 years as a licensed electrician for the DuPont Chemical Company.
Kehrer was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golf and time on the beach with family. He enjoyed woodworking and could fix anything. He was a sports enthusiast, especially when it came to his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. He and his wife, Jeanne, loved to travel and would snowbird in warmer climates in their RV.
His devotion to his family was unparalleled, and he loved the family get-togethers that they would have, especially around the holidays. His faith was a pillar in his life, and he and Jeanne were faithful members of Conley’s Methodist Church, where he was able to express his love of music through singing in their choir. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Loved by many, he will be missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.
In addition to his parents, Kehrer was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Kehrer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Jeanne; his sons, Kenneth and Keith (and Laura); his daughter, Cheryl J. Bailey (and Brian); his brother, John (and Dale); his grandchildren, Erika Potts (and Michael), Brian (and Naomi), Jordan (and Rachel), Grant (and Kristi), Michael Granger, Kara Granger and Zachary Bailey; and his great-grandchildren, Logan Potts, Arya and Ian; as well as several loved nieces and nephews.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions in Kehrer’s memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047, or www.lbda.org. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.