Paul F. Brasure, 92, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at home on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. He was born in Dagsboro on Nov. 16, 1928, son of the late Floyd Brasure and the late Pearl (Smith) Brasure.
He graduated from John M. Clayton School, in the Class of 1946, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1956. Brasure worked for Electric Hose & Rubber Company in Wilmington for 23 years and retired from Faulk Manor North Assisted Living as head of maintenance. He was a Mason with Brandywine Lodge 33 A.F. & A.M. in Wilmington. He loved spending time working on his pristine yard and cutting his grass. He will be remembered as a man who could fix anything.
Brasure is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Nellie V. (Evans) Brasure; two children, Wayne Brasure of Wilmington and Diane Huber of Dagsboro; three grandchildren, Christine Stevens and her husband, Patrick, of Greensboro, N.C., Dennis Huber and his wife, Kristin, of Dagsboro, and Jaclyn Brasure of Pennsylvania; and five great-grandchildren, Emma and Evelyn Stevens, and Dawson, Karrington and Kendrick Huber.
A viewing, funeral service and Masonic service were to be held Feb. 23, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services in Frankford, Del., followed by interment at Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to VITAS Hospice; 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 202; Millsboro, DE 19966.