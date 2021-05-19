Paul E. Stutts, 77, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Bethesda, Md., passed away on Monday May 10, 2021, at his residence, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on July 13, 1943, to the late Charles and Helen Stutts.
Born and raised in Washington, D.C., he was a 1961 graduate of St. Johns High School, later attending the University of Maryland and earning a bachelor’s degree. Stutts then made a 40-plus-year career in finances eventually retiring as assistant vice president with Morgan Stanley. In 1989, Stutts met and married his wife, Margaret, and the couple had spent the last 32 years of marriage together, eventually retiring to Bethany Beach.
An avid golfer, poker player, hunter and craftsman, he was known for his endless love for his family and sense of humor. He also loved the Washington Redskins and University of Maryland Terps.
In addition to his parents, Stutts was preceded in death by his stepfather, Kenneth Olmert. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Scott Stutts and his wife, Kirsten, of Kensington, Md., Heather Coughlan and her husband, Joe, of Laurel, Md., and a stepdaughter, Meaghan LeNard and husband, Dave, of Potomac, Md.; grandchildren, Caley, Casey, Chloe, Michael and Matthew; and his siblings, Michael Olmert, Patrick Olmert, Caroline Stone, Kathy Roy and Merci Veith.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., officiated by the Rev. Lance Martin. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinsons.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.