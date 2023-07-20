Paul August Martini, 80, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born in Baltimore, Md., to the late Albert Martini and Agnes Zabora Martini.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War era. He married the love of his life Virginia Lee “Ginny Lee” Martini on July 24, 1965, and together they raised two children. They lived in Rosedale, Md., before moving to Delaware in 1990. Martini was a butcher and worked for Giant Foods for most of his career. He enjoyed yardwork, chilling in his hot tub, watching football and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his kind heart, quiet demeanor and the love he had for his family. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Martini was also preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Martini. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Virginia Lee Martini of Millsboro, Del.; two children, Cindy Mack (and Alan) of Joppa, Md., and Jason Martini (and Donna) of Ellendale, Del. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Ali, Sami and Kyle, along with two great-grandchildren, Zach and Max, soon to arrive. He is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A chapel service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Martini’s memory to Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966, or Home of the Brave Foundation, 6632 Sharps Rd, Milford, DE 19963. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.