Paul A. Brandenburg, 79, of Ocean View, passed away on the afternoon of Monday, June 20, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 27, 1942.
Throughout life, he had many professions: He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, served as a Service Advisor at Sears, operated and owned Tri-State Coins & Firearms, and served as a pastor. Over the years he enjoyed preaching, hosting bible study, fishing, accounting and collecting coins and guns. He spent most of his free time camping in his RV and spending time with family and pets.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Virginia and Albert Hopgood, father August Brandenburg, and daughter, Paula. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathleen Brandenburg of Ocean View; two daughters, Kerry Blizzard of Ocean View, and Diana (Lee) Moren of Livingston, TX; three sisters: Joan Bump, Jean Riley, Joy McGuire, and a brother, Andrew Hopgood; and seven grandchildren: Jean Paul (Deb), Krystal, Rebecca (David), Qaitlyn, Joshua, Michelle (Jake), and Jonathan; multiple great-grandchildren; and a loving dog and companion, Rusty.
A funeral service was to be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, DE 19970. Burial was to be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his name at www.stjude.org/donate.
Online condolences can be made at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.