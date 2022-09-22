Patsy Lee “Pat” Murray, 87, recently passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Corinne, W.Va., to Essie Lee Vaught and Margaret (Stover) Vaught.
She spent most of her childhood living in Helen, W.Va., where she graduated from Mark Twain High School in 1952. On June 24, 1955, she married James Clifford O’Dell, and to that union two children were born, Kathy Lee Russell and Michael James O’Dell.
As the wife of an Air Force pilot, she lived in several U.S. states, as well as in Europe, affording her the opportunity to travel extensively. She was a stay-at-home mother and community volunteer until she re-entered the workforce in 1971, managing stores for the Philipsborn chain of clothiers. She continued to manage stores in the Washington, D.C., area throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
On July 16, 1983, she married James Patrick Murray in Rockville, Md. The couple lived in Potomac, Md., until they retired to White Stone, Va., where they volunteered as docents at the historic Christ Church & Museum in nearby Weems and at the Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock.
She enjoyed fashion, good food, entertaining and laughter. Most of all, she delighted in her grandchildren, Brett, Matthew, Clifford and Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Murray was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Patrick Murray. She is survived by two brothers, Essie James Vaught of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Frederick Vaught of Mechanicsville, Va.; daughter Kathy (and Jonathan) Russell of Bethany Beach, Del.; and son, Michael (and Tara) O’Dell of McCook, Neb. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Ocean View chapel of Melson’s Funeral Home, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.