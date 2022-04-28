Patrick Lee Street, 51, of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
He was born on April 21, 1971, the son of Roy C. Street and Shirley B. Johnson Street, who survive him. He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria Ann Byrd-Street Aug. 30, 2011.
In his younger years, he loved spending time outdoors, riding dirt bikes and playing baseball with his two older brothers. He was also a member of the Cub Scouts. As a teenager, he enjoyed driving muscle cars.
He received his education in the Delaware Public School System and graduated from James H. Groves in Georgetown, Del., Class of 1989.
As he grew up his love of carpentry grew, and he often could be found building things with his father. He started a construction business PS Construction, even teaching his son Patrick Jr. some tricks of the trade. He loved camping at local campsites and spending time at the Delaware beaches. Most recently you could find him enjoying his garden, always looking for something to compliment his home. When he wasn’t tinkering at home, you’d find him listening to music and enjoying a nice ride around town in his truck, where he found peace. He loved the outdoors, always looking to sight his favorite bird, the blue heron.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three children: Erica L. Sims (Tyron) of Glen Burnie, Md., Patrick L. Street Jr. and Brandin L. Street both of Milton, Del. His two brothers, Roy C. Street, Jr. (Subrina) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Aaron L. Street (Lisa) of Washington, D.C. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Kaylee M. Sims, Tyron M. Sims II and Kinsley Sims. He is also survived by his three nieces and nephew: Brittany Harvey (Tayonn), Jada N. Street, Alexis Street and Aaron L. Street Jr. (Teisha), and a great-nephew Kaiden Harvey. He leaves to cherish his memory extended family, friends, and a longtime friend, Michael Harmon.
A public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Christ Church Cemetery, 20583 Beaver Dam RD, Harbeson, DE 19951.
Electronic condolences via www.watsonfh.com