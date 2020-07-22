Patrick L. Lathbury, 76, of Laurel, Del., formerly of Lewes, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Salisbury, Md. He was born April 5, 1944, in Georgetown, Del., son of the late Clayton Lathbury and Mildred (Mitchell) Lathbury.
Lathbury was a graduate of Lewes High School, in the Class of 1962, after which he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked for the Lewes Post Office before becoming a scientific glassblower at R&H Filter Company in Georgetown, a job he thoroughly enjoyed for many years.
He loved spending time with his family, going camping and watching John Wayne movies. Lathbury served in several positions with the Jaycees in the past. He will be remembered as a jokester with a fun-loving personality.
In addition to his parents, Lathbury was preceded in death by his two sisters, Janice and Ginger Lathbury. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 55 years, Jo Ann (Ogg) Lathbury; four children, Cheryl Lockerman and her husband, Jerry, Patti Jo Lathbury, Karen Earp and her husband, Wayne, and Brian Lathbury; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services and burial will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.