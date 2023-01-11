Patrick Anthony Veith, 38, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Jan. 7, 2023. He was born Oct. 10, 1984, in Ocean View, to a proud Sussex County family and was raised there as well.
His childhood was spent playing sports in the Lower Sussex Little League, enjoying the beach with his family and helping out in his father’s landscaping business. His brothers and sisters have lasting memories of spending summers on the Bethany Beach boardwalk with him.
Veith is an alumnus of the Indian River School District, graduating in 2002. After graduating, he worked for his father’s business, Earth Designs, learning the arts of horticulture, landscape design and masonry. He and his father beautified the area for many years, and many of these beautiful designs are still appreciable today.
While continuing to work for his father, he pursued the technical trade and became a certified HVAC technician. He was skilled and dedicated. He was always prepared to tackle jobs big or small, a skill he learned from his father. Several local companies were lucky to have him, and at the time of his death, he worked for Megee Plumbing & Heating.
Veith loved spending time with his family. He was a passionate Redskins fan and loved to watch UFC and mixed martial arts. He loved music, live bands and concerts, and was particularly fond of reggae.
Most importantly, Veith loved his daughters. He was extremely proud to be a father. They both brought joy to his heart and light to his life. He was a hardworking father with a great work ethic. “He will be sorely missed, but forever in our hearts. Patrick, we love you!”
Veith was preceded in death by his father, Michael Daniel Veith. He is survived by his mother, Mercedes Veith, along with his daughters, Kaidence Anne and Sophia Rose. He is also survived by his siblings, nieces and nephew, including Michael McCartan Veith and his wife, Allison, and children McKayla and Aiden of Milford, Del.; Matthew Veith and his daughter Emily of Washington, D.C.; Jacob Veith of Kauai, Hawaii; Elizabeth Dattoli and her husband, Jordan, and daughter, Giovanna of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; Ann Emory and her husband, James, of Milford; Daniel Veith of Kauai, Hawaii; and Thomas Veith of Ocean View.
A viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Ann Catholic Church 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.