Patricia Robinson Austin, 73, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Columbia, Md., and Richmond, Va., departed this life on Nov. 22, 2022.
Left with loving memories are her husband, Larry W. Austin; daughter, Dawn A. Howard; sons, Charles D. Austin Sr. (and Tiane) and Matthew P. Austin; granddaughters, Kendall and Chloe Howard; grandson, Charles D. Austin Jr.; sister, Jacquelyn Robinson Stanley; brothers, Gordon B. Robinson Jr. (and Katherine), Anthony H. Robinson Sr. and Kenneth L. Robinson Sr. (and Natikca); a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; three brothers-in-law; and other relatives and friends.
A celebration-of-life memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cornerstone Church, 7277 Eden Brook Drive, Columbia, Md. There will be no viewing. A repast is to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to a charity in the giver’s community to help those in need.