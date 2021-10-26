Patricia “Patti” Baker Lee, 66, of Long Neck, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away on Oct. 18, 2021. She was born to George W. Kephart and Kathryn E. (Heintz) Kephart on Dec. 6, 1954.
Growing up in Landover, Md., Lee graduated from DuVal High School in 1972. She began working as a delivery driver for Dargis Associates. Gaining more driving experience, she obtained her CDL, and then joined United Parcel Service as a package delivery driver, first as a temp, then full-time. After 10 years, she went on to driving UPS tractor-trailers, as one of the first women to do so at UPS Baltimore. She enjoyed the challenge of driving a set of double trailers to Brooklyn, N.Y., and back in a night’s shift. She used the CB handle “Ruby Tuesday” out on the road for 30 years, and truly earned the label “Driver.”
Lee was married to Robert “Bob” Lee of Woodlawn, Md., who preceded her in death. She and Bob had enjoyed traveling, cruises, fishing and boating on the bay. After his passing and her UPS retirement, she moved to Sussex County, Del., as her mother had before her.
In addition to her husband, her parents also preceded Lee in death. She is survived by her sister, Pamela A Desmond of Cross Junction, Va.; a brother, George H Kephart of Valley Center, Calif.; a nephew, Patrick Boswell of Alexandria, Va.; and a niece, Stephanie Boswell of Virginia Beach, Va.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.