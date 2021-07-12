Patricia M. “Pat” Montalbano, 77, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at home. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Peter and Mary Pratka Dolan.
Montalbano began her work career as a telephone operator on Wall Street because “that was where the money was.” She went on to advance through the ranks to become a major municipal bond fund manager for Chase Manhattan, Citibank and, finally, Prudential Insurance, breaking down the “old boys’ network” and the glass ceiling that most people didn’t know existed, at each step along the way. In the process, she was a founding member of the NYC Municipal Bond Women’s Forum and was frequently asked to speak at major financial functions throughout the country.
Work did not consume her, though, and she enjoyed many happy summers on Fire Island, N.Y., where she and her future husband, Vincent, met, started dating and eventually purchased a summer home.
The true core of her life became their son, Gregory Dolan Montalbano, who came along in 1989.
After moving from New York City to New Jersey and then retiring, she and Vince settled in Delaware in a close-knit residential community that she said reminded her of Fire Island.
Her quick wit, keen intelligence and scintillating smile will be missed by all who knew, admired and came to love her.
Montalbano is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Vincent F. Montalbano Jr., of Millsboro, Del.; her son, Greg Montalbano and his wife, Whitney, of Scotch Plains, N.J.; a sister Maureen Murphy (and Kevin) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and a brother, John Dolan (and Linda) of Riegelsville, Pa. She also leaves behind six nieces and nephews, Peter Dolan, Dennis Montalbano, Andrea Montalbano, Tiva Montalbano, Tea Rich and Daniel Montalbano, as well as numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family members and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Montalbano’s memory to Special Olympics of New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73223, or to the YWCA of Elizabeth New Jersey, 1131 E. Jersey St. Elizabeth, NJ 07201. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.