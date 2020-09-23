Patricia Lillian “Patsy” Hadley, 84, of Milton, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, caregivers and friends, on Sept. 16, 2020. Known by all her friends as Patsy, she was born on March 10, 1936, in Newark, N.J., to Lillian Kehoe and John Hadley. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Victoria and Edward Derrig, after her mother’s passing in 1946.
Hadley grew up in Irvington, N.J., and lived in Manasquan, N.J., from 1960 until moving in 2015 to Vernon, N.J. She then moved to Delaware with her loving cousin, caregiver and friend, Laurel, for the past several years.
She worked for Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, N.J., for more than 30 years.
Hadley is survived by three cousins, Laurel Corsini of Milton, Maraliese Beveridge of Elberon, N.J., and Michael Goosman of Bloomindale, N.J.
Hadley will be interred with her aunt and uncle at the Hollywood Memorial Park in Union, N.J., at a later date.