Patricia Lee Reihm, 85, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del. She was born in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Otis and Margarite (Chipman) Miller.
She was a wife, mother and homemaker. Reihm is survived by five children, Sue Powers of Tarboro, N.C., Elizabeth Ducharme (and Donovan Jackson) of Bennington, Vt., Thomas Reihm IV (Mick) of Fresno, Calif., Brian Reihm (and Rhonda) of Connecticut and Geraldine Hester of Frankford, Del.; six grandchildren, Nathan Godwin, Adam Ask, Ronald Powers-Hester, Brian Lassiter, Melissa Morris and Mattie Zion; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Reihm III, and her sister, Peggy Reid.
Memorial donations may be made to Brandywine Valley SCPA; 22918 Dupont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.