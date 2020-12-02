Patricia J. Warrington, 78, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. She was born in Berlin, daughter of the late James Reese and Marilyn (Richardson) Gault.
“Pat” retired from Mercantile Bank in Selbyville and was a member of the East Sussex Moose Lodge in Roxana, Del. She was an avid reader and loved watching the hummingbirds. She loved to get together with the Girls of Baltimore Trust Retirees on the first Tuesday of every month.
She is survived by a son, Kevin J. Warrington and his wife, Sheila, of Selbyville; two grandchildren, Ashley Bradford and Haley Warrington; and a great-grandson, Finnigan Kelley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Warrington; a son, Shannon P. Warrington; a brother, J. Robert Gault; and a sister, Shirley Benston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Roxana Volunteer Fire Co.; 35943 Zion Church Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945.
A graveside service was scheduled for Dec. 2, 2020, at Roxana (Del.) Cemetery. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.