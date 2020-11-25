Patricia Hagan Cope, 78 passed away at peace on Nov. 21, 2020.
She was a beloved wife and adoring mother. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerome Austin Cope Jr.; their five children, Courtney, Jerome, Eileen, Susan and David, who were raised in Westchester County, N.Y., and Bethany Beach, Del; her children’s spouses, Kerri-Lynn Cope, Jennifer Cope and Joe Pozzi; her 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A prayer service will be held privately, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations in Cope’s name to Sussex County Office of Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.