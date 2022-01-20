Patricia “Gail” Monteferrante, 75, of Ocean View, Del., passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, after bravely battling cancer. She was born on Sept. 4, 1946, in Jamaica, N.Y., daughter of the late James Blake-Lobb and Helen (Agnew) Blake-Lobb.
She attended the Mount Vernon School of Nursing, graduating in 1967. After graduating nursing school, she built a lifelong career as a registered nurse for Mount Vernon High School. She had a passion for life, and some of her many hobbies included playing cards, bocce, cooking and painting. She could often be found playing Mahjong, golf, or making crafts.
Monteferrante is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Dominic Monteferrante; their sons, Brett Nicoletti (and Maria), Christopher Monteferrante (and Christine), Joseph Monteferrante (and Diane) and Damon Monteferrante (and Maria); their daughters, Amy Miceli (and Jay) and Diana Wheeler (and T.J.); and 12 grandchildren in their blended family. She also leaves behind her sister, Lynn Brady (and Dennis); and her brothers, Greg Blake-Lobb and Geoff Blake-Lobb (and Phyllis), along with their families; and numerous friends in New York, Delaware and Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed by the many people whose lives she touched.
Friends and relatives are being respectfully invited to attend Monteferrante’s Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Gates of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. A reception for family and friends to gather will take place following the interment, at Bethany Bay Community Center, 37464 Pettinaro Way, Ocean View, Del. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requested contributions in Monteferrante’s memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Her life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.