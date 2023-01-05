Patricia G. “Pat” Fulton, 81, of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in West Chester, Pa., on Oct. 20, 1941, daughter of the late Frank Millard Wagner and the late Emma Louise (Williams) Wagner.
Fulton worked in the human resource department for the Kendall Corporation prior to her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Fulton was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Wagner. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Gene E. Fulton; four children, Larry Ulmer III, Kenny Ulmer, Julie Adamovich and Darrin Ulmer; and two stepchildren, James Fulton and Tommy Fulton; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial were to be held privately. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.