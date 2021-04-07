Patricia Dale Stork, 78, of Ellendale, Del., and formerly of Frederick, Md., passed away at home surrounded by her family, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 1943, daughter of the late Charles Milton Otterback and Allein “Meme” Dorothy (Hines) Weber.
Her interests and talents were many and varied. She was especially gifted at working with her hands. Knitting, decorative tole painting and teaching art were among her favorite things to do. Stork thoroughly enjoyed shopping, particularly for shoes, and loved interior design. She was also a loyal volunteer for Arc of Frederick County (Md.). More than anything, however, Stork cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.
Stork is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Douglas Stork of Ellendale; her daughters, Kathleen Hertzberg and husband, Gary, and Susan Martin and husband, Ron, all of Walkersville, Md.; her three beloved grandchildren, Jacob Martin of Thurmont, Md., Christopher Martin of Washington, D.C., and Karlie Hertzberg of Walkersville, Md.; and her siblings, Mickey Otterback of The Villages, Fla., and Almyra Webb of Lancaster, Pa.
All services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsel Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, Del.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Living, Inc.; 620-B Research Ct.; Frederick, MD 21703.