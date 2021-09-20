Patricia D. “Patti” Brown, 70, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Townsend, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones at her home. She was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, friends, church and community. Brown was born in Wilmington, Del., on June 19, 1951, daughter of the late James Dennis David and the late Frances Augusta (Lukas) David.
Brown and her husband, Tommy, opened their business, Behind Closed Doors, a custom closet and storage company, in 2001, enabling them to serve the community.
She was a faithful member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del., and of Business Network International (BNI), where she made many lasting friends. She enjoyed going to the beach, surf-fishing, traveling and spending time with her family. She also loved animals — especially her dog buddy Moe.
In addition to her parents, Brown was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brown. She is survived by her son, Jim David and his wife, Kim of Middletown, Del.; two grandchildren, Maddy David and Jimmy David; two stepdaughters, Tracy Ricks and her husband, Donnell, of Rockville, Md., and Tiffany Moliere of Cowen, W.Va.; and a grandson, Steven Beard.
A celebration of Brown’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Brown’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.