Patricia Anne “Pat” Fonner, 82, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home, surrounded by her family and friends, after a three-year battle with lymphoma. Her life was defined by her unwavering love and devotion to her family and friends. She was born in Altoona, Pa., on July 8, 1941, to the late Eugene L. Counsman and Ella Mae Riggle Counsman.
Fonner retired from work as a legal secretary in the Maryland States Attorney’s Office. She was an active member of Long Neck Methodist Church, where she worshiped and made many friends. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Altoona, Pa. She was a proud military wife who enjoyed traveling all over the world. She was a lady of strong faith in Jesus Christ the Son of God and the matriarch of the family, raising four beautiful children.
She was an avid reader and loved playing Words with Friends with many friends across the country, but her favorite thing was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and her presence will be forever missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
In addition to her parents, Fonner was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Wray, who was not only her sister but her kindred spirit. “We now have two very special guardian angels watching over all of us.” She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Ronald Lee Fonner of Millsboro, Del.; four children, Karen Ann Fonner of Millsboro, Del., Kathy Ann Ingersoll (and Todd) of Colora, Md., Douglas Lee Fonner (and Wanda) of Dover, Del., and Duane Lee Fonner (and Laura) of Springfield, Va.; siblings Robert Counsman (and Janet) of Altoona, Pa., Jane Wherren (and Barry) of Ilseboro, Maine, and Gary Counsman (and Betsy) of Altoona, Pa.; and a brother-in-law, Terry Wray of Altoona, Pa.. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Dylan Fonner (and Karly), Bailey Ingersoll (and Courtney), Amy Rogers (and Michael), Jacob Fonner and Nathan Fonner; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kailynn and Kylie; as well as her beloved canine companion Oscar, and her sister by heart, Dr. Joyce Beam. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends may visit beginning at 3 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu flowers, the family suggested donations in Fonner’s memory to Long Neck Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966. The family thanked Accent Care Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Fonner’s life memorial webpage and online guestbook are online at www.watsonfh.com.