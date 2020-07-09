Patricia Ann “Tish” Pickard, 79, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Carroll County, Md., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. She was born in Washington, D.C., on July 8, 1940, daughter of the late James A. Huntt and the late Alice (Evans) Huntt. She married the love of her life, Robert Edward Pickard Sr., in 1961.
She will be remembered as a loving woman who gave wholeheartedly to her family and local charities. Pickard was a talented painter, loved taking care of her grandbabies, and was a phenomenal cook and baker.
In addition to her parents, Pickard was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Huntt and a sister, Diane Carbonaro. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert Edward Pickard Sr.; five sons, Robert E. Pickard Jr. and his wife, Nancy, Daniel J. Pickard and his wife, Stacey, Brendan M. Pickard, Ryan C. Pickard and his wife, Emily, and J. Patrick Pickard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eileen Duke and her husband, Joseph, and Mary Huntt and her wife, Angela Creager; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Huntt; and a brother-in-law, Salvatore Carbonaro.
A celebration of Pickard's life will be held at a later date.