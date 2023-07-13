Patricia Ann Swift, 72, of Salisbury, Md., passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was born in Salisbury, daughter of the late George Jones and Betty J. (Watson) Jones.
Swift was preceded in death by her son, Robert C. Jones; her former husband, William B. Swift; her companion, Ray Fuhrmaneck; and her brother, George W. Jones. She survived by a son, Ronald W. Swift and his wife, Alissa, of Salisbury; a daughter, Charlotte L. Swift of Salisbury; a sister, Teresa L. Elliott of Newark, Del.; and five grandchildren, Brittany L. Swift, Dillon G. Swift, Rebecca K. Swift, Mackenzie J. Swift and Addison P. Swift.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday July 13, 2023, at Lewis Cemetery, Powellville Road in Willards, Md.