Patricia Ann Sheffer, 77, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Cliffwood Beach, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. She was born in Montclair, N.J., on June 28, 1944, to the late John Paul Godleski and Helen Porowski.
She retired from work as an elementary school teacher. She loved to travel, and seeing new sites really excited her. Her travels included Alaska, Africa and many places in between. As a lover of animals, she incorporated them into her travel experiences. She walked with lions and tigers, rode elephants and witnessed whales breaching the surface of the ocean.
But when it came to animals, she loved her dogs the most. Her German shepherd, Peaches, was always by her side, even at the end and Misha, her shih tzu, could always be found on her lap.
Sheffer is survived by her son, Kristen P. Sheffer, and a granddaughter, Hannah Marie Sheffer, both of Millsboro, Del., and a sister, Barbara Miller of Pennsylvania.
Service and burial were to be private. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.