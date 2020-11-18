Patricia Ann “Patti” (Moore) Walter, 72, of Millsboro, Del., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Friday Nov. 13, 2020, with her husband of 38 years, Jesse W. Walter Jr. at her side, at Beebe Healthcare hospital in Lewes, Del., after a very brief, less than 48-hour, illness. She was born on Dec. 9, 1947, in the Columbia Hospital for Women in Washington, D.C., daughter of William B. Moore and Bessie (Bowers) Moore.
Walter grew up in Kensington, Md., graduating from Einstein High School in 1965. She attended the University of Maryland, eventually supervising the payroll department as assistant treasurer of Weaver Bros. Inc. in Chevy Chase, Md., until the company was sold. She later worked for the International City Managers Association Retirement Corporation, handling retiree accounts until her own retirement.
She and her husband, Jesse, met and married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Greenbelt, Md., on March 13, 1982. They served on various boards and positions within the congregation until they moved to their home in Millsboro, Del.
After they were married, they combined their households into his Hyattsville, Md., house. They spent many hours of their spare time remodeling and updating their circa-1880 home. The old house was the scene of many happy family gatherings and celebrations.
Her sisters’ moves to Delaware (Joanne and Glenn Brown and their daughter, Liz, to Plantation Lakes, Millsboro, and Dorothy to nearby Long Neck, Del.) and retirement discussions were helpful. All paths led to the Walters purchasing their retirement home in the Millsboro housing development Plantation Lakes. They enjoyed participating in their active community. Walter’s participation in Quilts of Valor primed her recent interest in quilting. She had recently finished some quilts that were started by her late sister Joanne. The Walters also enjoyed vacationing in the Florida Keys and taking their antique firetruck to truck shows.
Her illness and passing were quite sudden. On Tuesday, she did some shopping for a craft project — easy roll-up pillowcases — at Serendipity Quilt Shop in Dagsboro, Del. In the past year, quilting had replaced her long-time knitting hobby that arthritic pain had ended. Many expectant family, co-workers and friends had received knitted baby blankets over the years. Early in the morning, Walter said she just wanted to make a solo trip that was not a medical appointment or picking up a prescription at the drive-up. She was quite proud that she had negotiated her walker in and out of the car, and into the store. She brought Jesse a McDonald’s chocolate shake, lamented that her favorite strawberry was out and had to be satisfied with vanilla. Cobb salads were order for delivery from Porto restaurant in Dagsboro. That Tuesday was their last very nice “normal” day together, and Jesse will treasure it in his memory.
He has lost his loving companion of 38 years, and John Foster lost his mother who gave birth to him and loved him for all of his 51 years.
Walter was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Brown, and her husband, Glenn M. Brown Sr.; a brother, William Moore, and his wife, Mary Jo; and brothers-in-law Marvin K. Moore and George Dabrowski. In addition to her husband, Jesse, she is survived by a son from a previous marriage, John R. Foster (and Debbie Allinson); her siblings Marguerite Moore of Ashburn, Va., Dorothy J. Moore of Cumming, Ga., Walter D. Moore and his wife Joan (Settle) of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and many loving family members and friends.
Walter was a breast cancer survivor and had celebrated five years cancer-free in June of 2020. The family had planned to have a celebratory dinner at Bagatelle, the same restaurant where they enjoyed many dinners since that first 1982 honeymoon in Key West. They found the new handicapped-access ramp during a 2019 visit.
Interment/inurnment plans were incomplete this week. A memorial service where people can gather freely is being planned for some time after pandemic restrictions are eased. Walter would not have been comfortable scheduling an event that would require others to travel in these unpredictable times, the family said.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to either DE Breast Cancer Coalition, Inc.; 18977 Munchy Branch Rd., Unit 1; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, or to support veterans through Quilts of Valor of Southern Delaware (memo “Group #52476”) at Quilts of Valor Foundation; Attn.: Group #52476; P.O. Box 191; Winterset, IA 50273, or to Friends of the Millsboro Public Library; 217 West State St.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.