Patricia Ann “Pat” Zonko, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare, after a long battle with health issues. She was born in Greensboro, Md., on Nov. 7, 1945, to the late Edward Mulholland and M. Elsie Hastings.
Zonko was a self-employed hair dresser and also worked at Givens Florist in Georgetown, Del. She enjoyed crafting, painting, travelling, dancing, gardening, cooking and joking around. In her younger years, she was known to be very energetic and was the life of the party.
In addition to her parents, Zonko was also preceded in death by her husband, Michael G. Zonko, in 2016, and a son, Michael Johnson. She is survived by two children, Matt Johnson and his wife, Melody, of Millsboro, and Pam Conaway (and Lorenzo West) of Angola, Del.; her beloved canine friend, Abby; three sisters, Brenda Kleber and her husband, Richard, Barbara Marsh, and Kathy Thompson and her husband, Greg; three brothers, Donald Mulholland and his wife, Doris, Richard Mulholland and his wife, Eileen, and Kenneth Mullholland and his wife, Sharon; five grandchildren, Justin Johnson, Cody Kidwell, Lauren Rossi, Christopher Rossi and Nicholas Rossi; six great-grandchildren, Mark Everitt Jr., Lily Everitt, Jayce Brown, Jayden Johnson, Jaymes Johnson and Emma Kidwell; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
A walk-through visitation was held Feb. 23, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., followed by a chapel service and interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, officiated by the Rev. Donald Mulholland. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA; 22918 DuPont Blvd.; Georgetown, DE 19947.