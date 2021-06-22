Patricia Ann McLaughlin of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Reisterstown, Md., passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the care of her family and Seasons Hospice. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 17, 1940, to the late Harry Koffenberger and Stella Mostwikowski Koffenberger.
McLaughlin was a graduate of Seton High School, in the Class of 1957. She, along with her husband, Thomas I. “Tom” McLaughlin, lived in Reisterstown, Md., for approximately 55 years before moving to Delaware in 2018. They were blessed with three sons. Once her boys were older, she went back to work for the Marriott Corporation as a waitress and worked for them for about 20 years.
She was a people-person, had a great personality and enjoyed waitressing. The couple moved to Dagsboro in 2018. She attended St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. She enjoyed knitting and planting flowers. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
McLaughlin is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas I. McLaughlin of Dagsboro, Del.; three sons, Tim McLaughlin (and Katherine) of Walterboro, S.C.; Ken McLaughlin (and Jill) of Ocean View, Del., and Matthew McLaughlin of Dagsboro. She also leaves behind one brother Harry Koffenberger (and Carolyn) of Ocean City, Md., as well as five grandchildren, Gabrielle Phanousith (and Brian), Jenna Albright (and Cody), Nick McLaughlin (and Alyssa), Adam McLaughlin and Isabelle McLaughlin; along with two great-granddaughters, Kira and Misa. She is also survived by extended family member and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in McLaughlin’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.