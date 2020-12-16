Patricia Ann Derrickson, 89, of Seaford, Del., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at TidalHealth (formerly Peninsula Regional Medical Center) in Salisbury, Md. She was born in Selbyville, Del., daughter of the late Charles Edward Adkins and Pearle (Murray) Adkins.
Derrickson retired from the Seaford School District, where she was Teacher of the Year in 1986. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Seaford, the Nanticoke Senior Center and the Knitting Guild.
She was a kind, happy soul who loved life to the fullest. In her younger days, she loved to travel with her family and spend summers at the farm on the Indian River. She enjoyed the monthly birthday lunches and delights at the senior center. She was always up for a board game and showed no mercy when it came to cards. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. To know her was to love her.
In addition to her parents, Derrickson was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Derrickson; a daughter, Denise A. Derrickson; and a brother, Jerry Adkins. She is survived by two sons, William Jody Derrickson and his wife, Lori, of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Jed E. Derrickson and his wife, Teresa, of Dagsboro, Del.; and two grandchildren, Alex Derrickson and his wife, Jenny, and Tedi Ryvovich and her husband, Dusty.
The family thanked her caregivers, Arlene Evans, Rita Chambers, Barbara Winkler, Sandy Layton, Vicky Hastings, Penny Erli and Terrance Hooper.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. George’s Cemetery in Clarksville, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s U.M. Church; 300 N. Pine St.; Seaford, DE 19973.