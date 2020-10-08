Patricia A. “Pat” Riebel, 80, of Frankford, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pennsylvania on Jan. 28, 1940, daughter of the late John Edward Landis and the late Anna Elizabeth (Rebecchi) Landis.
Her working career centered as a secretary in the real estate industry. Riebel worked for Anderson Stokes, Century 21, Ocean View Real Estate, Jack Lingo and Joel Farr, until her retirement.
Her life revolved around her children. Riebel was a devoted, loving and caring mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to play bingo and shuffleboard, crochet, shop and attend car shows. She was a sweet lady and welcoming to everyone.
In addition to her parents, Riebel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas C. Riebel, in 1999, and two brothers, Lou Stramachia and Eddie Landis. She is survived by her four children, Thomas C. Riebel Jr., John R. Riebel and his wife, Patricia, James P. Riebel and his wife, Ellen, and Dawn Elizabeth Spencer; a brother-in-law, Bud Riebel and his wife, Dawn; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was to be held Oct. 6, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del. Interment will be held privately at the Wilgus Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.