Patricia A. Johnston, 84, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed peacefully at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del., on June 12, 2021. She was born in Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., on April 15, 1937, to Nicholas and Lucille Trapp. She grew up in Jamaica, Queens, and graduated from Dominican Commercial High School. In May 1956, she married her high-school sweetheart, Richard “Dick” Johnston.
Johnston spent most of her adult life as a homemaker, raising her family of six children. In 1967, the family move to Manalapan, N.J., where they resided until 1990. She was dedicated to her family and husband; they were inseparable. While in New Jersey, Johnston was an active volunteer: she was president of the Monmouth Heights Garden Club, a lecture and Eucharistic minister for St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, and involved with Worldwide Marriage Encounter as a priest scheduler and team couple.
In 1990, the couple retired to Bethany Beach. They spent their retirement years traveling the world, enjoying the Delaware Beach area and continuing their volunteer work. Joining St. Ann’s Church in Bethany Beach, they quickly became involved with the parish. Johnston was a lector and Eucharistic minister, taking communion to the homebound. Her children and grandchildren have lifelong memories of visiting Johnston and her husband in Delaware, enjoying the beach, barbecues at the Salt Pond and the famous July 4th barbecue that they hosted each year.
Johnston was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dick Johnston, and a daughter-in-law, Virginia Johnston. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law: Kathy and Bill Vetter; her six children, Kathleen and her husband, Dennis, Donna Johnston, Richard Johnston and his wife, Lisa, Thomas Johnston, James Johnston and his wife, Maren, and Carolyn Keene. She also has five grandchildren, Alexandra, Andrew, Nicole, Michelle and Carleigh, and two great-grandchildren, Laurel and Jade.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may visit after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, Del. The service will be livestreamed by visiting www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Springpoint Foundation for Elder Care Living, at Springpoint Foundation, 4814 Outlook Dr. Ste 201, Wall Township, NJ 07753, 1-800-222-0609 or https://springpointsl.org/foundation/donate. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.