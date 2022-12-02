Patricia A. Clark, 81, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on Nov. 18, 2022. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
She had a brilliant singing voice loved by all who heard her. Now she is singing with the angels.
Clark is survived by her husband, Guy Clark; her daughter Deborah Bailey, and son-in-law, Steven Bailey; daughter Dawn Schlauch; and a son, Patrick Clark. Also surviving her are her brother, Loin Skiba, and sister-in-law, Gloria Skiba; and her sister, Dale Calhoun, and brother-in-law, Larry Calhoun; granddaughters Kayla Krzewski, Kelly Bailey and Amanda Bailey; and a grandson, Noah Krzewski.
Funeral services were to be private, with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.