Pat Lathbury, 73, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born on Feb. 12, 1949, in Dagsboro, Del., to the late Manford Parsons and Hazel Phillips Parsons.
Lathbury retired from work as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and head of restorative care at what is now Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. When she started her 30-year career as a nurse, it was called the Maple Grove Nursing Home, and later Millsboro Nursing Home, Green Valley Terrace and now Atlantic Shores. Grady was her English Lab and a therapy dog who would come to work with her every day to bring comfort to her patients.
In her spare time, Lathbury enjoyed travelling to Pennsylvania, where she would visit the Green Dragon and get a good meal. She loved Western movies — especially those starring John Wayne. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Keelie, whom she nicknamed “Ladybug.” They shared a special bond. She will be remembered as a devoted, quiet and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, Lathbury was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Parsons. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Lathbury of Frankford; a daughter, Stacey Grez and her husband, Nick, of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Helen Wootten, also of Millsboro; a nephew, Steve Wootten, and his wife, Leslie, of Laurel, Del.; and her “Ladybug,” Keelie Rowan. She is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A graveside service was held at the Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Lathbury’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.