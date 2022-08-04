Sgt. Paris David Mitchell Sr., 70, passed away on July 27, 2022, while traveling on vacation. He was born on Dec. 22, 1951, son of James Thomas “Pete” Mitchell and Charlotte Ann Long, in Lewes, Del.
Mitchell was raised in Millsboro, Del., before going on to live in both Milford and Frankford, Del. He was a member of Millsboro High School’s Class of 1969. He spent the majority of his life in service to others. He was a 23-year veteran of the Delaware State Police, in which he served from 1974 to 1997. In addition to that service, he also spent more than a decade in the Delaware National Guard.
Following his retirement from the DSP, he continued to serve others by working for the Indian River School District and later as a park ranger for Assateague State Park.
He was an avid sports fan who particularly enjoyed football and golf. Through his father, “Pete,” he and his brothers passed down a generational love of golf. Every Thanksgiving, it is an annual event. Surely, he will have a place of honor in heaven beside his father and brother for all future rounds. On Sunday afternoons, he could be found cheering on his Green Bay Packers.
Mitchell turned this love of sports into a coaching career, as he spent numerous years coaching with great success as the head coach of Lower Sussex Pop Warner, Indian River High School (IRHS) football and IRHS golf.
He loved to spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed summer days on the beach, traveling in his RV, and eating out at restaurants. He had a zeal for life that was infectious. He was a master storyteller, often regaling those around him with tales of his time in the DSP. He firmly believed that you had to enjoy every opportunity in life, from the big things to the small. To this end, he would often say, “It’s not a proper meal unless you finish it off with something chocolate.”
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed by those whom he knew and touched throughout his life.
Mitchell was preceded in death by his brother Shane and his parents. He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Donna; six sons and their families, Christopher and Wendy, Stewart, Paris Mitchell II and Keri, Matthew and Hillary, Andrew and Jessica, and Zachary; 10 grandchildren, Paris Mitchell III, Kalib, Chloe, Jase, Liam, Chance, Johnathan, Beatrix, Maxwell and Jacob. He also leaves behind three siblings, James, Pete and Trudy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may gather between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Melson Funeral Services, Frankford Chapel, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Burial will be held at Redman Cemetery in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Barnes, Delaware State Police ℅ Camp Barnes, P.O. Box 430, Dover, DE 19903, or the Friends of Assateague State Park, 7307 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.