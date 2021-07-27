Pamela M. “Pam” Pikla, 69, of Selbyville, Del., died Friday, July 23, 2021, at home. She was born in Baltimore, Md., and was the daughter of the late Hassell Vass and Iva (Rakes) Vass.
She had been a legal secretary for many years. She was a member of 10th Mountain Division Descendants.
In addition to her parents, Pikla was preceded in death by a son, John Ballman. She is survived by her husband, Paul F. Pikla, of Selbyville, Del.; three grandchildren, Taylor Ballman, Zachary Ballman and Brittany Barys; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pikla’s memory may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation (www.glioblastomafoundation.org). Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.