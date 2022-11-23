Pamela Jean Ferguson, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was born on Jan. 16, 1947, in New York City. The oldest child of Arnold and Dorothy Gardner, she spent most of her childhood in South Plainfield, N.J.
After graduating from South Plainfield High School, Ferguson received her nursing diploma in Easton, Pa. She then worked as a nurse in Summit, N.J., where she met the love of her life, Paul Ferguson. They were married on Dec. 26, 1969, and moved shortly thereafter to Newark, Del., so Paul Ferguson could complete graduate school. During that time, she obtained both undergraduate and graduate degrees from University of Delaware. In fact, she obtained her undergraduate degree in just over two years while working full-time as an ICU nurse.
After graduation, she worked for U.S. Rep. Pete Dupont and then served as director of multiple community health centers in Wilmington, Del. In 1979, she was included in the list of “People to Watch” by Delaware Today magazine, along with DuPont and then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden. She then worked for years in long-term care, in a variety of roles, including outside consulting and facility director positions. Pam and Paul Ferguson raised their family in Landenberg, Pa., abutting the White Clay Creek Preserve.
After their children went on to college, they moved to Statesboro, Ga. In her last job prior to retirement, she taught in the nursing program at Georgia Southern University. After both of the Fergusons retired from Georgia Southern, they moved to Millsboro to be closer to family. In the five years since that move, they enjoyed hosting friends and family at their home on the Indian River.
Pam Ferguson loved to cook, travel and watch football, especially her Philadelphia and Georgia Southern Eagles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Ferguson is survived by her husband of 52 years, Paul Ferguson; a sister, Claire Gardner; children, Joshua (and Devon), Jonathan (and Erin) and Jennifer (and Jason Berger); a sister-in-law, Donna Ferguson; nieces, Shawna (and Patrick Predham) and Courtney (and Christopher Clarke); a nephew, Robert Ferguson (and Caity); grandchildren, Evelyn (12), Graham (12), Charlotte (9), Kyla (9), Jack (7) and Maya (3); and several beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.
Details on a memorial service were to be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feeding America, 161 N. Clark St. Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60601 or feedingamerica.org. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at watsonfh.com.