Pamela G. Toomey, 68, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, following a short illness. She resided in Dagsboro, Del., for most of those 68 years.
She enjoyed spending time at the beach, working in her yard and taking care of her home. She had a wonderful career, helping many people with her sincere, straightforward and caring personality as a drug and alcohol counselor until she retired in 2020.
She had the best “tell it like it is” personality that always served her well and will be missed by many.
Toomey was preceded in death by her parents, Granville Toomey and Mable Jones Toomey. She is survived by her sister Amy Thomas and her brother-in-law Brian Thomas, of Millville, Del.
