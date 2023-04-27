Owen “Skip” Neely passed away peacefully at home, with his wife, on April 13, 2023.
Neely was a lifetime member of Yardley-Makefield fire company in Pennsylvania, where he spent his early years actively serving as assistant chief. He later moved with his family to Millsboro, Del., where he was employed as a bread salesman until his retirement.
He loved camping with his family, cooking and traveling during his retirement years. He was known to drive hours to try a new restaurant or food. One of his favorite pastimes was sharing hilarious memes with his many friends on his phone contact list. “If you knew Skip, then you know exactly where you stood with him due to his refreshing and unfiltered personality and spirit.”
Neely was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Valerie Neely of Yardley, Pa. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen; his sister Ellen (and Harry); his brother Thomas (and Beth); and his three children, Kimberly (and Mark), Joey (and Amy) and Christopher. The absolute joy of his life was his four grandchildren, Dylan, Gracie, Owen and Hadley.
A private celebration of life will be held, with attendees asked to bring their unfiltered Skip stories. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the giver’s local fire department. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.