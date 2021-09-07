Ollie E. Tharp, 82, of Milton, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home. She was born in Roxana, Del., on March 28, 1939, daughter of the late Ernest James Evans and the late Roxie Mae (McCabe) Evans.
Tharp graduated from Selbyville High School in Selbyville, Del. She was a military wife until her husband’s retirement. After moving back home to Delaware, she soon found a job that she thoroughly enjoyed in the Cape Henlopen School District, as the Rehoboth (Beach, Del.) Elementary School librarian. She retired from work for the school district in 2001, after 29 years of service. She loved children and reading, and her job at the school was the perfect fit for her.
After her retirement, Tharp enjoyed bowling and volunteering her time at the Lewes Public Library.
In addition to her parents, Tharp was preceded in death by her five siblings, Martha McCabe, Lula Daisey, James Evans, Pearl McCabe and Maude Savage. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Alvin H. Tharp; a son, James F. Tharp of Wilmington, Del.; a daughter, Teresa L. Bennington and her husband, Paul, of Laurel, Del.; four grandchildren, Katie E. Kimbro and her husband, Brad, of Erin, Tenn., Krista L. Wing and her husband, Zeke, of Greenwood, Del., Kaleb J. Scott of Laurel, Del., and Kimberlyn B. Scott and her boyfriend, Dillon Lewis, of Laurel, Del.; as well as three great grandchildren, Eli Wing, Klaira Wing and Noah Kimbro.
She is also survived by a brother, Clinton Evans and his wife, Ruby, of Roxana, Del.; two sisters, Nellie Brasure of Dagsboro, Del., and Rebecca Moore of Highland, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Brock and her husband, Jim, of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; a brother-in-law, George Hopkins of Lewes, Del., and several nieces and nephews. Later in life, she gained four step-grandchildren whom she loved, Miriah Kaufman, Adele Montgomery, Danielle Baker and Alex Bennington, as well as several step-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may visit after 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Coolspring Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Lewes, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Tharp’s name to the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.